Sailors killed in Fitzgerald ship collision will be laid to rest in San Diego County
Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift speaks at a memorial service honoring the 7 fallen sailors and their families from the USS Fitzgerald collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|7 hr
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|San Diego
|124
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Billy Goat
|300
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|17 hr
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC