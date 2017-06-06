Ruling: San Diego officers used reasonable force when police dog bit sleeping woman
A federal appeals court on Tuesday found that San Diego police used reasonable force when they released a dog during a late-night search for a potential burglar in a Pacific Beach office building, resulting in a bite injury to an employee sleeping on her sofa. In its 10-1 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals emphasized the right of police officers to protect themselves from a potential threat and how the circumstances at the building the night of Feb. 11, 2010, reasonably suggested a burglary was in progress.
