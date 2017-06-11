Riverside man wounded in San Diego fight

Riverside man wounded in San Diego fight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Riverside man was wounded and a San Diego man killed during a late night fight with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall in downtown San Diego, according to San Diego police homicide detectives. Officers were sent at 11:46 p.m. Saturday to the seventh floor of the mall where they found two men had been shot, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) 18 min Youfailedmonkey 153
San Diego County Fair 18 hr Mohammad el Baradie 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Ron 274
Review: online-versandapo Fri Littlebigrig961966 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 8 Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC