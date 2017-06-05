Richmond student Elexis Webster goes ...

Richmond student Elexis Webster goes from being homeless to graduating with 4.6 GPA

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Elexis Webster was just 14 years old when she landed in foster care, after being discovered by police living in a car somewhere near Hayward. She spent years homeless and impoverished and missed three grades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 min Hmmmm 273
Review: online-versandapo Fri Littlebigrig961966 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Thu Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Jun 6 Capone 16
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC