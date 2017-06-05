Resilient San Rafael grad among Marin...

Resilient San Rafael grad among Marina s graduating seniors

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Ester Rodas adjusts her cap as she chats with Gloria Rodas outside the Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium before the San Rafael High School graduation ceremony on Thursday. The 17-year-old lost her father to cancer during her sophomore year at San Rafael High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 22 hr Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Jun 6 Capone 16
Three Witnesses Jun 5 Tim Shey 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC