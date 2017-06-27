Red Cross offers safety suggestions ahead of a sizzling summer

The summer season has only been here for a few days, but San Diegans have been fighting off excessive temperatures, wildfires and other heat-related threats for weeks. American Red Cross Communications Director Emily Cox joined News 8's Heather Myers in studio Tuesday to share advice on how to better prepare yourself for potential disaster, keep yourself safe from the heat, and render aid with hands-only CPR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.