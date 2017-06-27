Questions and answers about officers who enforce travel ban
Travelers walk near a sign for international arrivals at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Seattle. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," and that justices will hear full arguments in October 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|15 hr
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|15 hr
|Lisancali
|84
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Dimitri
|11
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Tue
|Dave
|380
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC