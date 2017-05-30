Push for Fix: Imperial Beach resident...

Push for Fix: Imperial Beach residents fed up with sewage spills from Mexico

8 hrs ago

Dozens of Imperial Beach residents on Thursday attended a public meeting to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills from Mexico that have been fouling the coastline. Those who attended Thursday's meeting wore "Stop the Poop" shirts, wore masks and held signs to show they are fed up with Tijuana sewage spills.

