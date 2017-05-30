Push for Fix: Imperial Beach residents fed up with sewage spills from Mexico
Dozens of Imperial Beach residents on Thursday attended a public meeting to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills from Mexico that have been fouling the coastline. Those who attended Thursday's meeting wore "Stop the Poop" shirts, wore masks and held signs to show they are fed up with Tijuana sewage spills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|7 min
|Seff
|42
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|44 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|5
|Too Many Deletions
|12 hr
|Ron
|1
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Thu
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Wed
|Intotheday
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|bois room
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC