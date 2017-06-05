Powerball jackpot up to $435M, 10th largest in US history
It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million. The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1. The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego County Fair
|3 hr
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Ron
|274
|Review: online-versandapo
|Fri
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 9
|Suzy Q
|3
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|Jun 7
|sheila moyers
|1
|Eyelash Technician
|Jun 6
|Link_of_Lync
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC