Powerball jackpot up to $435M, 10th largest in US history

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million. The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1. The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years.

