Police on lookout for missing Scripps Ranch man

13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday. Taiheng Sun was at home on Maple Grove Lane near Sycamore Trail Road when his family left for the day, but he was gone by the time they returned around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

