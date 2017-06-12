Police dog recovering after being stabbed in North Park
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said. The dog, Max, accompanied San Diego police officers to an area near the intersection of 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue after someone reported a man acting strangely shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
