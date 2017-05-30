Playhouse's 'Escape to Margaritaville' Finds Broadway Home
"Escape to Margaritaville" director and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley explains the cast and creative team's challenge and excitement on making a Jimmy Buffett musical. The new Jimmy Buffet musical " Escape to Margaritaville ", playing its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California this summer, has found its Broadway home come Spring 2018.
