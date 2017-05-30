Playhouse's 'Escape to Margaritaville...

Playhouse's 'Escape to Margaritaville' Finds Broadway Home

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

"Escape to Margaritaville" director and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley explains the cast and creative team's challenge and excitement on making a Jimmy Buffett musical. The new Jimmy Buffet musical " Escape to Margaritaville ", playing its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California this summer, has found its Broadway home come Spring 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 23 hr Sanara 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 23 hr Frogface Kate 18
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Sun BiggBunyon 1
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Sat Jenny1122 15
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc Jun 1 roni b 1
Review: Quick Lock and Pick May 31 Intotheday 6
News Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12) May 29 bois room 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC