Pedestrian Shot, Killed in Logan Heights Identified

Jose Lopez Sr., 34, of San Diego, was walking down South 31st Street on Saturday night around 11:57 p.m. when a car stopped at the intersection, San Diego Police Lieutenant Mike Holden said. A man got out of the car and opened fire, shooting Lopez multiple times, Holden said.

