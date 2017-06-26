Pedestrian Shot, Killed in Logan Heights Identified
Jose Lopez Sr., 34, of San Diego, was walking down South 31st Street on Saturday night around 11:57 p.m. when a car stopped at the intersection, San Diego Police Lieutenant Mike Holden said. A man got out of the car and opened fire, shooting Lopez multiple times, Holden said.
