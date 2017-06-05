Paralyzed man sues city over accident. But was a stoned driver the real cause?

Hyun Jeong Choi's glass marijuana pipe rested inside the center console of her 2015 gray Toyota Corolla. The pipe was still hot to the touch on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016, when traffic accident investigator Christine Garcia touched it nearly 30 minutes after Choi's left front tire struck a portion of raised median on Pomerado Road at Caminito Alto in Scripps Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.