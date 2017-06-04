Old San Diego courthouse heads for dustbin
The old San Diego County Courthouse, right, is set to be demolished. The newer Hall of Justice is to the left, and the new $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse can be peeking up over the old courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|12 hr
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|13 hr
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|14 hr
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Jenny1122
|15
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
|Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|bois room
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC