Ohio Street probation department shut, ex-perps shunted downtown
On June 15, while walking his dog Bentley, Nick saw a couple of guys panicking in front of the San Diego County Probation Department at 3977 Ohio St., in North Park. In the last couple of weeks, he noticed that the three entrances to the building were all locked and had instructions taped on the inside of the glass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|FYI
|296
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|18 hr
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|18 hr
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Wed
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC