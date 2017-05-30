Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident b...

Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning

New details in the March drowning of a Nevada man in Ocean Beach shed light on the events leading up to the man's death that night. The County Medical Examiner said Kevin Thomas Chilson-Meyers died due to drowning, though noted the manner of death was accidental.

