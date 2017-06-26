Oakland artist chosen to decorate San Diego airport
"There were color sketches of the installation, like a 300-foot glass piece with depictions of x-ray shots of suitcases." "An Oakland-based artist was commissioned to create a massive piece for the San Diego International Airport," Joshua Alcala said, "shouldn't you give it to San Diego artists?" Aja, a photography-based educational program, opened up their doors to the public "to be a part of public art."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4th of July
|5 hr
|SherBear
|1
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC