Nine Hedgehogs rescued from Ocean Beach trash can

7 hrs ago

Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday-- five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag. The discovery in the 4600 block of Voltaire Street was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to the county Department of Animal Services.

