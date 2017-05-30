Nine Hedgehogs rescued from Ocean Beach trash can
Fifteen hedgehogs were found dumped in a trash can in Ocean Beach Thursday-- five of them dead, one in grave condition and some of them languishing in a sealed plastic garbage bag. The discovery in the 4600 block of Voltaire Street was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to the county Department of Animal Services.
