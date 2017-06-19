New video may show missing Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's being dropped off
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week. Operators of the camera-equipped flying machines were scanning open areas around the home of 85-year-old Taiheng Sun, who disappeared last Thursday, according to the Scripps Ranch Civic Association.
