New video may show missing Scripps Ra...

New video may show missing Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's being dropped off

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week. Operators of the camera-equipped flying machines were scanning open areas around the home of 85-year-old Taiheng Sun, who disappeared last Thursday, according to the Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Ron 290
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) 16 hr jtr119 379
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 21 hr Lisancali 4
San Diego County Fair Tue Jon Rose 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Jun 18 Chi 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 22 at 1:40PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC