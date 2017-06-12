New initiative would create more affordable housing in San Diego
A major initiative to create more affordable housing in the San Diego region was announced Monday by county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Ron Roberts. Their plan would establish a $25 million affordable housing investment pool, transfer $500,000 from Roberts' Neighborhood Reinvestment account to the county's Health and Human Services Agency to underwrite pre-development and planning activities, and identify 11 county-owned properties for residential development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|10 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|10 hr
|Vito
|4
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|Sun
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC