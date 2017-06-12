New initiative would create more affordable housing in San Diego

A major initiative to create more affordable housing in the San Diego region was announced Monday by county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Ron Roberts. Their plan would establish a $25 million affordable housing investment pool, transfer $500,000 from Roberts' Neighborhood Reinvestment account to the county's Health and Human Services Agency to underwrite pre-development and planning activities, and identify 11 county-owned properties for residential development.

