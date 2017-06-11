Neglected masterpiece by Samuel Barbe...

Neglected masterpiece by Samuel Barber resurrected by David Chase for his farewell LJS&C concert

After 44 years, David Chase is stepping down from the podium as choral director of the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus. During that tenure, he brought San Diego performances of important choral music that we otherwise may never have heard.

