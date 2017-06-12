Navy: Sailor stole women's panties, tried to grope sleeping shipmate
Criminal cases involving accused rapists and a sailor who allegedly stole women's panties and tried to grope a sleeping shipmate are percolating up military courts in San Diego and at Camp Pendleton . Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Irving, a member of the Coronado-based SEAL Team 5, faces court-martial - the equivalent of a civilian trial - for allegedly raping a civilian woman in San Diego in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|23 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Mon
|Vito
|4
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|Sun
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC