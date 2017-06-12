Navy sailor killed in Horton Plaza sh...

Navy sailor killed in Horton Plaza shooting ID'd

3 hrs ago Read more: 10News

An active-duty Navy sailor killed in a shooting at the Horton Plaza shopping mall Saturday night was officially identified by San Diego police Monday. James Celani, 43, was shot and killed after gunfire erupted on the 7th floor of the mall on 324 Horton Plaza at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday.

