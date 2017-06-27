MTS and NCTD riders can now store cas...

MTS and NCTD riders can now store cash balances on compass cards

12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Public transportation riders in San Diego County can now store cash balances on their compass cards for use on buses, trains and trolleys operated by the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District, the MTS announced Wednesday. Passengers can store up to $300 on the cards in the Compass Cash program so they won't have to stop at a ticket machine for each ride, according to the agency.

