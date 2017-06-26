Morris Cerullo gets nod for Bible res...

Morris Cerullo gets nod for Bible resort in Mission Valley

Local televangelist Morris Cerullo has asked that everyone "fervently pray" for the city's favor in support of his "end-time project." Cerullo's Legacy International Center project got off to a rocky start, but appears to have smoothed out some rough edges over the past year since hiring the architectural firm Carrier Johnson.

