Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom
Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son's teeth. Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy's older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2. Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose.
