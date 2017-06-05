Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled ...

Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son's teeth. Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy's older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2. Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning 1 hr sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician 14 hr Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) 18 hr Capone 16
Three Witnesses Mon Tim Shey 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Sanara 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 4 Frogface Kate 18
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Jun 4 BiggBunyon 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC