MLS Expansion: Setbacks for San Diego and Charlotte

11 hrs ago Read more: Soccer America

Efforts to secure support for soccer stadiums in two MLS expansion markets took hits on Monday. Bids in San Diego and Charlotte aren't dead, but council actions confirmed there isn't yet support in the markets to get these soccer stadium projects over the goal line.

