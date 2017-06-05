Mira Mesa hoarding house 1 year later
It's been one year since an infamous hoarder house in Mira Mesa finally fell into the hands of a cleaning crew. By the time the city became involved, complaints from neighbors were piled almost as high as the trash surrounding the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|15 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|Crooks
|2
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|Wed
|sheila moyers
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Tue
|Mike K
|5
|Eyelash Technician
|Jun 6
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Capone
|16
|Three Witnesses
|Jun 5
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC