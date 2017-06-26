Military families celebrate Christmas in June
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas. Santa Claus made a very special appearance to help families who were separated over the holiday season celebrate Christmas in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4th of July
|3 hr
|SherBear
|1
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC