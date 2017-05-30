Mayor denounces Trump's Paris climate accord move

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. "Today's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement underscores how important it is for major U.S. cities to lead the way and take definitive action to leave a better planet than the one we inherited,'' Faulconer said.

