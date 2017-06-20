March for Truth demonstrators in San Diego, across country support Trump-Russia investigation
More than 300 people turned out Saturday in Bay Park for San Diego's March for Truth, a rally in support of a transparent investigation into the alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. More than 300 people turned out Saturday in Bay Park for San Diego's March for Truth, a rally in support of a transparent investigation into the alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|1 hr
|EMMETT TILL
|17
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Dandy
|266
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Jenny1122
|15
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|9 hr
|optokaiba
|43
|Too Many Deletions
|21 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC