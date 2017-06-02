Man with knife causes 1-15 shutdown in Barrio Logan; surrenders
San Diego police and the CHP had I-15 closed at I-5 in Barrio Logan for two hours Friday, until they talked a man with a knife into surrendering. San Diego police and the CHP had I-15 closed at I-5 in Barrio Logan for two hours Friday, until they talked a man with a knife into surrendering.
