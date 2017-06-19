Man Shot and Killed in Logan Heights Shooting: PD
A pedestrian walking in Logan Heights late Saturday night was shot and killed by a man who drove up and opened fire, San Diego police said. The victim, who has not been identified pending family notification, was walking south on 31st Street when a car stopped at the intersection, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
