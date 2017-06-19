Man Shot and Killed in Logan Heights ...

Man Shot and Killed in Logan Heights Shooting: PD

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A pedestrian walking in Logan Heights late Saturday night was shot and killed by a man who drove up and opened fire, San Diego police said. The victim, who has not been identified pending family notification, was walking south on 31st Street when a car stopped at the intersection, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) 23 hr Chi 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Opinion 298
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Fri MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri MsAngelo 10
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) Jun 21 jtr119 379
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Jun 21 Lisancali 4
San Diego County Fair Jun 20 Jon Rose 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 25 at 3:20AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,598 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC