Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of Oceanside peace officer
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer. Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, was ordered held on $5 million bail and faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe.
