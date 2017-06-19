Man Pleads Guilty in Balboa Park Kidn...

Man Pleads Guilty in Balboa Park Kidnapping and Rape Case

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Ismael Hernandez, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Balboa Park, at a previous court appearance. A judge ordered NBC 7 to not show his face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Crip 284
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Main Street 7
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 17 hr Had Enough 1
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) 21 hr Chi 2
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Sun D West 83
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Sun Solarman 2
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Jun 16 germitch 7
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 19 at 1:42PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC