Man, Looking at Phone, Hit by Train in Little Italy: SDSO

A man standing near the train tracks in San Diego was looking at his phone, unaware of his surroundings, when he was struck and seriously injured by an oncoming train, San Diego County Sheriff's officials said. The incident happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday near W Hawthorne Street and California Street in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood, just north of Downtown San Diego off Interstate 5. Witnesses told Sheriff's deputies that the victim, an unidentified man, was looking down at his cell phone at the time of the crash.

