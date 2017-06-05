Man found dead in Vista home identified
Deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the 2200 block of San Clemente Avenue in Vista found the body of 51-year-old Robert Pierro shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials. All other autopsy details, including the cause of the victim's death, have been sealed "pending further investigation," the lieutenant said.
