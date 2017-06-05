Man bitten on Delta flight by another passenger's dog
An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger. According to an Atlanta police report, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama, was taken to a hospital Sunday in stable condition with "severe injury to the face due to several dog bites."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|15 hr
|sheila moyers
|1
|Eyelash Technician
|Tue
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Capone
|16
|Three Witnesses
|Jun 5
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 4
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC