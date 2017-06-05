Man bitten on Delta flight by another...

Man bitten on Delta flight by another passenger's dog

22 hrs ago

An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger. According to an Atlanta police report, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama, was taken to a hospital Sunday in stable condition with "severe injury to the face due to several dog bites."

