Man attempts kidnapping of 18-year-ol...

Man attempts kidnapping of 18-year-old woman in Otay Mesa West

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside today. The would-be abductor pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model pickup truck about 11:15 a.m. and asked her if she needed a ride, according to San Diego police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Ron 290
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) 10 hr jtr119 379
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Lisancali 4
San Diego County Fair Tue Jon Rose 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Andora 4
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Jun 18 Chi 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC