Man attempts kidnapping of 18-year-old woman in Otay Mesa West

A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside today. The would-be abductor pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model pickup truck about 11:15 a.m. and asked her if she needed a ride, according to San Diego police.

