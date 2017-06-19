Man attempts kidnapping of 18-year-old woman in Otay Mesa West
A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside today. The would-be abductor pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model pickup truck about 11:15 a.m. and asked her if she needed a ride, according to San Diego police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Ron
|290
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|10 hr
|jtr119
|379
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Tue
|Jon Rose
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Andora
|4
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC