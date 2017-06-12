Man arrested in connection to Oceansi...

Man arrested in connection to Oceanside hit-and-run that killed a woman

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old woman nearly two months ago on an Oceanside street. Edward Anthony Hernandez of Oceanside allegedly was behind the wheel of a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic that struck Margaret Examus in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue at 70 to 80 mph on the evening of April 16. Examus, who would have turned 64 the following day, died at the scene, police said.

