Man arrested in carjacking attempt near Horton Plaza
A suspect in a carjacking attempt was chased by witnesses and arrested shortly after in downtown San Diego Thursday night, police said. The victim was standing near his parked black Chevrolet Suburban on Broadway near Westfield Horton Plaza about 10:15 p.m. when a stranger ran past him and tried to get into the driver's seat, police said.
