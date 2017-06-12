Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man to appear in court

A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse. Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Afton Road in Serra Mesa on Monday evening.

