Man, 38, arrested in connection with India Street hit-run

San Diego police have arrested a 38 year-old man on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license in connection with an India Street crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt last month. The driver of a gold Infiniti SUV walked away from the May 27 crash after hitting a 62-year-old woman who was crossing India Street between Winder and West Washington streets, police said.

