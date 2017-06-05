Man, 38, arrested in connection with India Street hit-run
Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of felony hit and run in connection with an India Street crash in May. Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of felony hit and run in connection with an India Street crash in May. San Diego police have arrested a 38 year-old man on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license in connection with an India Street crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt last month. The driver of a gold Infiniti SUV walked away from the May 27 crash after hitting a 62-year-old woman who was crossing India Street between Winder and West Washington streets, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Witnesses
|8 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Sun
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Jun 3
|Jenny1122
|15
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC