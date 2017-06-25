Little Italy San Josea s a oeBoss of the Sauce Tournamenta
Mike Scarpelli, right, from San Diego, spontaneously sings 'O Sole Mio with Pino Spatola, left, owner of Paesano Ristorante, while Lorenzo Lucchesi, 15, plays the accordion during Little Italy San Jose's "Boss of the Sauce Tournament" at Little Italy San Jose in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC