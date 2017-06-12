Lemon Grove bans booze and pot at cit...

Lemon Grove bans booze and pot at city parks

14 hrs ago

Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city. The ban will go into effect on July 7, 2017.

