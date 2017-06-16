Legality of SoccerCity concessions questioned with council vote coming Monday

With the San Diego City Council scheduled to decide on Monday whether to send voters the SoccerCity proposal, supporters and critics are clashing over the legal validity of recent concessions by the developers that aim to boost support for the project. Supporters say the series of concessions, a proposed side agreement with Mayor Kevin Faulconer unveiled last month, are a legally binding set of promises that strengthen and clarify the 631-page citizen's initiative voters would consider.

