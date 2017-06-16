Legality of SoccerCity concessions questioned with council vote coming Monday
With the San Diego City Council scheduled to decide on Monday whether to send voters the SoccerCity proposal, supporters and critics are clashing over the legal validity of recent concessions by the developers that aim to boost support for the project. Supporters say the series of concessions, a proposed side agreement with Mayor Kevin Faulconer unveiled last month, are a legally binding set of promises that strengthen and clarify the 631-page citizen's initiative voters would consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|19 hr
|What The
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|What The
|282
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Fri
|germitch
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 15
|Littlebigrig961966
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC