League-High 39 Tritons Named CCAA Spring All-Academic
The University of California San Diego produced a league-high 39 student-athletes named California Collegiate Athletic Association Spring All-Academic as the conference announced its selections Friday. To earn the honor, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 GPA or better, be at least a sophomore athletically, and have been an active member of a CCAA spring sport .
