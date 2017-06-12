La Jolla Doctor Accused of Distributi...

La Jolla Doctor Accused of Distributing Private Images

1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A plastic surgeon from La Jolla pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentionally distributing private images in court Monday, confirmed the City Attorney's office. Dr. Mark Mofid practices cosmetic, facial, plastic and reconstructive surgery in the La Jolla and San Diego areas, focused on natural-looking aesthetic improvement, according to his website .

