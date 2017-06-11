L.A. Philharmonic's Andrew Bain relishes his time in the Mainly Mozart Festival
Andrew Bain, principal horn player for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will be featured in a Mainly Mozart concert on Thursday, June 15. Andrew Bain, principal horn player for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will be featured in a Mainly Mozart concert on Thursday, June 15. "I think I'd be a basketball referee or coach or a professional golfer," he said matter-of-factly. "In my dreams, that's what I would be doing - some kind of sport."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|19 min
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|18 hr
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Ron
|274
|Review: online-versandapo
|Fri
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 9
|Suzy Q
|3
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|Jun 7
|sheila moyers
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC